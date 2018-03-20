Blog Columns Site News Leeds United fans react to Sam Dalby’s under-23 performance on Twitter

20 March, 2018

Leeds United’s Under-23 striker Sam Dalby stole the show as the Whites registered a 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Monday night.

Dalby is a highly rated young talent and he has done no harm to his growing reputation after bagging a brace against Ipswich.

The 18-year-old kept a cool head and smashed in with his left foot when the ball rebounded into his path after good work done by left-back Tyler Denton.

His second goal was even better. The youngster latched onto a loose ball and hit the ball low into the bottom left corner.

Dalby was signed by Leeds from Leyton Orient and he has been in excellent form in recent weeks. Alex Machuca netted the third goal for Leeds.

The Whites fans are getting a bit excited over the potential of the youngster with one fan hailing him as a “gem”, and many others demanding him to be given a run in the senior team.

It won’t be a bad idea given Leeds have nothing to play for till the end of the season, and Paul Heckingbottom has the luxury to experiment with young talents.

Recently, Jay-Roy Grot has been recalled to the first team after his impressive performance for the U-23 side, and it remains to be seen whether Heckingbottom does the same with Dalby as well.

