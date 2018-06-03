Leeds United fans react to Ronaldo Vieira display on Twitter

Highly talented Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his delight after making his appearance for the England Under-21 side on Friday.
Vieira made his international debut for the Under-21 team against their Qatar counterparts at the Toulon Tournament.
The 19-year-old midfielder, who is versatile enough to play in creative or in defensive midfield is arguably one of the finest young talents in the Championship.
He put in a fantastic performance for the Young Lions, and scored in their 4-0 victory.
The Leeds United midfielder has taken to Twitter to express his delight for having scored on his debut, and fans have responded to his post on a positive note, sending him good wishes and letting him know that he did extremely well.
He is a young talent, but has already shown that he has the potential to become a top player in the coming years. And surely, his experience at the Toulon Tournament in France will help him develop as a footballer.
Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:
