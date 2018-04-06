Leeds United fans react to Pontus Jansson’s comments on his future

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has said that he will play for the Whites next season, adding he is proud to represent the club.
The 27-year-old defender joined Leeds United from Torino on loan in 2016, and later converted his move to a permanent one last summer after the Whites agreed to pay £3.5 million to the Italian club.
The Swedish defender was superb last season for Leeds, but has struggled somewhat to replicate that form this term.
Question marks arose regarding the player’s future during the recent international break as he suggested that he wanted to check what the club’s plans were before committing his future.
However, Jansson, who earns £7.2k-per-week according to the Daily Star, has clarified that his comments have been lost in translation, and he meant that he wants to play in the Premier League with Leeds in the future.
“Yeah, for sure. I signed a five-year deal and I said this since the first day, this club changed my life, changed my football career and I’m so proud and happy for it, but you never know in football,” said Jansson, as quoted by Leeds Live.
“Also what I said in Sweden – you used Google Translate to try to understand so maybe something is not correct. But that’s the normal reaction from me, of course I feel frustrated, of course I want tot talk to people in this club and see what their goals are. I said I had a dream to play in the Premier League, but I also said the dream to play in the Premier League is playing with Leeds, that’s what I said from day one.”
He has quashed the suggestion that he is contemplating to leave Leeds at the end of the season by stating that he is staying “for sure”.
However, Leeds fans are still not convinced with his comments, and many feel that he will leave the club in the summer.
If he thinks it’s gonna happen with Leeds then he needs a mental health assessment not a new contract
— Mohammed jones (@connors_gavin) April 5, 2018
In other words he’s ouchear in summer
— Addy G (@AdamGoldthorpe) April 5, 2018
We are so used to it…would ne great if Pontus stuck around and showed us its not just words.
Love the guy
Class defender
Shame he has nothing but pony around him at the back!
Invest #andrearadrizzani
— Leodis74 (@leodis74) April 5, 2018
Sounds very Ross McCormack that reply
— Tim Wilson (@ilmmad512) April 5, 2018
We dont deserve pontus jannson he shows amazing commitment with great quailty and we cant even show any stabilty and sack managers …
— dean madden (@rko4life2009) April 5, 2018
So basically he’s off if he’s got any sense
— anthony townsend (@townsend1979) April 5, 2018
Yeah I think Jansson is an anomaly of late. Seen lots of frustrations from him this year, but a lot of times he looks deflated, which, I guess, shows he cares?
— Joe Barden (@Barden93) April 5, 2018
The famous last words of everyone who leaves at the end of the season!
— Ben Smith (@BenSmith_7) April 5, 2018
That’s what they’ve all said before leaving
— JT (@lufc_) April 5, 2018
Bye Pontus 👏👏👏
— Tony (@Tonylufc28) April 5, 2018