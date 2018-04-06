Blog Columns Site News Leeds United fans react to Pontus Jansson’s comments on his future

6 April, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Site News

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has said that he will play for the Whites next season, adding he is proud to represent the club.

The 27-year-old defender joined Leeds United from Torino on loan in 2016, and later converted his move to a permanent one last summer after the Whites agreed to pay £3.5 million to the Italian club.

The Swedish defender was superb last season for Leeds, but has struggled somewhat to replicate that form this term.

Question marks arose regarding the player’s future during the recent international break as he suggested that he wanted to check what the club’s plans were before committing his future.

However, Jansson, who earns £7.2k-per-week according to the Daily Star, has clarified that his comments have been lost in translation, and he meant that he wants to play in the Premier League with Leeds in the future.

“Yeah, for sure. I signed a five-year deal and I said this since the first day, this club changed my life, changed my football career and I’m so proud and happy for it, but you never know in football,” said Jansson, as quoted by Leeds Live.

“Also what I said in Sweden – you used Google Translate to try to understand so maybe something is not correct. But that’s the normal reaction from me, of course I feel frustrated, of course I want tot talk to people in this club and see what their goals are. I said I had a dream to play in the Premier League, but I also said the dream to play in the Premier League is playing with Leeds, that’s what I said from day one.”

He has quashed the suggestion that he is contemplating to leave Leeds at the end of the season by stating that he is staying “for sure”.

However, Leeds fans are still not convinced with his comments, and many feel that he will leave the club in the summer.

