Leeds United fans react to Kyle Bartley rumours

According to a report from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Swansea City are ready to sell Kyle Bartley in the summer transfer window.
Leeds United are heavily interested in signing the 26-year-old ace, but could face strong competition from Glasgow Rangers.
The Yorkshire club expected Swansea to hold on to Bartley, following their relegation from the Premier League, but fresh reports suggest that they are willing to listen to offers for him.
Phil Hay reports that United consider Bartley as a major summer transfer target after he impressed during his loan spell at Elland Road.
He was brilliant for Leeds during the 2016-17 campaign that earned him a new four-year deal at Swansea. However, knee surgery prevented him from playing regularly this season, and now Swansea are looking to sell him.
The Scottish Sun reported yesterday that Rangers are hoping to hijack Leeds’ bid to sign Bartley. Steven Gerrard has targeted the central defender as he focusses on his rebuilding programme.
Leeds fans took to Twitter to express their reaction on the report. While some want the club to sign him at the earliest, there are others who are skeptical about the move given his previous injury record.
