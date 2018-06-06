Leeds United fans react to David Stockdale speculation on Twitter

Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction about the latest player being linked with the club.
According to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United are interested in David Stockdale and have stepped up their interest in the goalkeeper.
Angus Gunn, the Manchester City owned goalkeeper, is also an option and the 22-year-old remains at the top of United’s goalkeeping targets.
However, the latest report from YEP claims that the Whites are keeping a close eye on Stockdale’s situation who could leave the club after he was told by Birmingham City that he is surplus to requirements.
Stockdale joined Birmingham in 2017 from Brighton and Hove and made 36 appearances in his debut season.
However, he could be allowed to leave the club as Garry Monk is planning to sign another keeper before the 2018-19 season begins.
The goalkeeping department is one area where Leeds will be looking to bolster in the summer transfer window. Here are some of the best reactions from the Leeds fans on Twitter:
not entirely sure what Birmingham want. But given that they want him gone, they probably can’t hold out for much.
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) June 5, 2018
Get Stockdale….he’s the maaan.
— Russell Hancock 2nd August (@RussellHancock4) June 5, 2018
Great signing if it comes off back up keeper or first choice win win situation I’d say
— Adam Weston (@textmaniac78) June 5, 2018
I think I’d prefer Stockdale. Gunn looks like he’s gonna be a hell of a keeper, but for a bit of stability past one season, and to help develop BPF, I think Stockdale would be the better signing.
— ⚽ (@LUFC_69ers) June 5, 2018
Personal preference would be stockdale over gunn. I thibk BPF is our long term keeper so makes sense to bring in someone whos experienced and won promotion out of this league before. Poss coaching role too in time. And hes leeds
— Daz (@hobsterlobster) June 5, 2018