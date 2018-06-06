Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds United fans react to David Stockdale speculation on Twitter

Leeds United fans react to David Stockdale speculation on Twitter

6 June, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction about the latest player being linked with the club.

According to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United are interested in David Stockdale and have stepped up their interest in the goalkeeper.

Angus Gunn, the Manchester City owned goalkeeper, is also an option and the 22-year-old remains at the top of United’s goalkeeping targets.

However, the latest report from YEP claims that the Whites are keeping a close eye on Stockdale’s situation who could leave the club after he was told by Birmingham City that he is surplus to requirements.

Stockdale joined Birmingham in 2017 from Brighton and Hove and made 36 appearances in his debut season.

However, he could be allowed to leave the club as Garry Monk is planning to sign another keeper before the 2018-19 season begins.

The goalkeeping department is one area where Leeds will be looking to bolster in the summer transfer window. Here are some of the best reactions from the Leeds fans on Twitter:

About The Author

johnblake