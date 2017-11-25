Leeds United fans react to Caleb Ekuban’s performance against Barnsley

Leeds United secured a 2-0 win over Barnsley in the Championship earlier today.
The Whites were under tremendous pressure after the thrashing against Wolves and Christiansen will be relieved with today’s result.
The 44-year-old is losing the patience of the fans and he will have to earn their support by putting together a winning run now.
The Leeds faithful reacted to today’s performance against Barnsley on Twitter and it seems that one particular player has impressed them a lot.
Caleb Ekuban’s hardworking display earned a lot of plaudits from the Leeds United fans on social media.
The 22-year-old forward displayed breathtaking pace against Barnsley and his defensive contribution was immense as well.
The former Chievo star joined Leeds United on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee earlier this summer. If he can keep up this level of performance for the rest of the season, he could well turn into a fan favourite at Elland Road.
Here is what the Leeds fans had to say about his performance on Twitter today.
Ekuban has covered a mammoth amount of ground today, in fact he’s just served me in Stanningley Tesco. #lufc
— Mr Geldard (@MrJGeldard) November 25, 2017
Ekuban ran more in first 10 minutes than the lazy fat german slob did in every game he’s played combined
— Rich (@Rich_Miz) November 25, 2017
Literally everywhere you looked Ekuban was there, trying to help the team out and make himself useful. Proper put a shift in.
— Ashleigh👸🏻 (@ashlaurenn_) November 25, 2017
Ekuban has looked excellent both on and off the ball. Hope he can add goals to his game! #lufc
— Elland Road Owl (@EllandRoadOwl) November 25, 2017
Bet the fans who overreacted on Wednesday look stupid now.
Feel Ekuban is gonna be a real fan favorite here. His workrate is second to non, he puts himself about, doesn’t mind a tackle & is always trying to bring the other attackers into play.
Could have found a gem here. #lufc
— 🙂 (@Max_LUFC) November 25, 2017
Caleb Ekuban vs. Barnsley:
28 touches
17 passes
3 shots
3 aerial duels won
2 chances created
1 tackle won
Lead the line very well. 👌 #LUFC pic.twitter.com/bMAgvc879l
— Chris Taylor (@LUFCDATA) November 25, 2017
I think it’s fair to say that Caleb Ekuban is Leeds first choice striker #lufc #mot
— Ryan (@LeedsUtdRyan) November 25, 2017
Ekuban’s got such a good attitude. Comes across as such a decent lad in interviews too. Can’t wait for him to get his first league goal. #lufc
— Tommy (@tommy_lufc) November 25, 2017
Was incredible today. Much prefer Ekuban/Roofe up top to Lasogga
— Aaron (@RoofeFinesse) November 25, 2017