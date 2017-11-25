Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds United fans react to Caleb Ekuban’s performance against Barnsley

25 November, 2017 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds United secured a 2-0 win over Barnsley in the Championship earlier today.

The Whites were under tremendous pressure after the thrashing against Wolves and Christiansen will be relieved with today’s result.

The 44-year-old is losing the patience of the fans and he will have to earn their support by putting together a winning run now.

The Leeds faithful reacted to today’s performance against Barnsley on Twitter and it seems that one particular player has impressed them a lot.

Caleb Ekuban’s hardworking display earned a lot of plaudits from the Leeds United fans on social media.

The 22-year-old forward displayed breathtaking pace against Barnsley and his defensive contribution was immense as well.

The former Chievo star joined Leeds United on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee earlier this summer. If he can keep up this level of performance for the rest of the season, he could well turn into a fan favourite at Elland Road.

