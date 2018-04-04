Blog Columns Site News Leeds United fans react to Caleb Ekuban display vs Fulham

Leeds United fans react to Caleb Ekuban display vs Fulham

4 April, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Site News

Leeds United suffered yet another defeat under Paul Heckingbottom after the Whites lost 2-0 against Fulham in the championship clash on Tuesday night.

The home side not only dominated possession but they were better at creating chances as well. Kevin McDonald deflected in Aleksandar Mitrovic’s header from a corner to score the first goal of the match.

Mitrovic added another in the second half from a fluent counter-attack after Caleb Ekuban wasted one of Leeds’ best chances when put through on goal.

Leeds fans were furious with Ekuban’s display and vented their frustration on the striker after the match on social networking site Twitter.

It was a crucial miss, and had he scored, the momentum of the game could have shifted in Leeds’ favour.

The 24-year-old brings his physical ability in attack but it must be said he is very poor with his finishing. It is something basic for a striker, and he needs to work on that.

Many Leeds fans want to see him dropped in the next match. Here are some of the selected tweets:

