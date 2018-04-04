Leeds United fans react to Caleb Ekuban display vs Fulham

Leeds United suffered yet another defeat under Paul Heckingbottom after the Whites lost 2-0 against Fulham in the championship clash on Tuesday night.
The home side not only dominated possession but they were better at creating chances as well. Kevin McDonald deflected in Aleksandar Mitrovic’s header from a corner to score the first goal of the match.
Mitrovic added another in the second half from a fluent counter-attack after Caleb Ekuban wasted one of Leeds’ best chances when put through on goal.
Leeds fans were furious with Ekuban’s display and vented their frustration on the striker after the match on social networking site Twitter.
It was a crucial miss, and had he scored, the momentum of the game could have shifted in Leeds’ favour.
The 24-year-old brings his physical ability in attack but it must be said he is very poor with his finishing. It is something basic for a striker, and he needs to work on that.
Many Leeds fans want to see him dropped in the next match. Here are some of the selected tweets:
You miss 100% of the shots you do take – Caleb Ekuban
— Garry (@garabe) April 3, 2018
Caleb Ekuban: I can’t believe I missed that sitter, how did I not score?!
Jay-Roy Grot: Hold my beer.#lufc
— Tom Banks (@tombanksUK) April 3, 2018
Okay… I’m totally fine with Ekuban never playing for us again. #lufc
— EastStandUpper (@EastStandUpper) April 3, 2018
Works hard but doesn’t have it. Like most of the team actually
— Sam Thompson (@JarrieSam) April 3, 2018
He is a squad man at best unless he can improve his finishing!
— MCC1 (@1amcc) April 3, 2018
Absolute dreadful on one on ones. Woeful.
— Cheesy_ beans (@_ChrisRees_) April 3, 2018
That’s the 5th sitter in 3 games he has missed
— Oliver Barlow (@OliverBarlow) April 3, 2018
He should do the right thing, jump in the Thames. Would probably miss
— Lee Hill (@leehill78) April 3, 2018
get ekuban out of the club! he cant be a striker if he cant finish
— Lewis Greenwood (@L_J_Gren) April 3, 2018
Cheap useless player lets club down shocker…. #groundhogday
— Mike Whorley (@mikewhorley) April 3, 2018