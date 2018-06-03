Leeds United fans react to Abel Hernandez’s emotional Twitter post

Abel Hernandez has taken to social networking site Twitter to confirm that he will be leaving Hull City in the summer transfer window.
The 27-year-old joined Hull City in 2014 from Italian club Palermo, and has had mixed fortune at the Tigers.
In his first season, he managed just four goals in the Premier League. The following season was his best, as he netted 22 goals in all competitions to send the Tigers back to the top flight.
Hernandez disappointed again in the Premiership in 2016-17 and last season he managed eight Championship goals. It proved to be his final season at the KCOM Stadium, as the player has confirmed on his official Twitter account that he will leave the club in the summer.
The Uruguayan hitman has thanked Hull City fans for their support in an emotional post, saying he hasn’t agreed a new contract and that he will be leaving as a free agent.
Leeds United are one of the clubs reported to be interested in signing the striker and the news will come as a major boost to them.
The Leeds fans quickly responded to Hernandez’s post urging him to make a move to Elland Road in the summer.
He’ll do well at Leeds, Dave lad… #yeslads
We Will see 😉 and remember this tweet
Come to Leeds and play under Marcelo Bielsa the BEST coach in the world- you’ll improve so much
GET TO LEEDS NOW YOU BEAUTIFUL MAN
Fair play to you. Now get that Leeds contract signed! Be the man that takes us back to the promise land! #LUFC
Welcome to leeds
Leeds will be singed your name next season Abel – Bielsas Baby’s
