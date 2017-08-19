Leeds United fans react on Twitter to Robert Snodgrass transfer speculation

West Ham have reportedly informed Robert Snodgrass that he can leave the Hammers in the summer transfer window.
The Hammers signed Snodgrass from Hull City in the January transfer window for a fee around £10.2 million, as reported by BBC Sport.
However, he has failed to make a strong impression at the London Stadium under Slaven Bilic, and the club are looking to sell – either on a permanent move or on a loan deal.
According to The Daily Record, the former Livingston winger is wanted by Championship outfit Leeds United. The Whites could face competition from fellow Championship rivals Aston Villa, and Premier League newcomers Newcastle United.
Ideally, Snodgrass would love to stay in the Premier League, but at 29, he should be aiming for regular game time. And dropping down to the Championship would boost his chances of getting regular games.
The Scotland winger enjoyed four wonderful years at Leeds United (2008-09 to 2011-12), where he scored 41 goals in 193 games.
Leeds United fans have taken to social media networking site Twitter to express their opinion on the transfer link, and needless to say, they want their former player back at Elland Road.
Here are some of the selected tweets:
Hey @andrearadri you’ve done loads already but if you fancy one more, signing Snodgrass would be perfect 👌 #lufc
— Scott (@scott_lion) August 17, 2017
Can you sign Shane Long, Ross McCormack and Robert Snodgrass if you sell Chris Wood please @andrearadri #LUFC
— Archie (@ArchieAndrews93) August 18, 2017
I am 100% against tweeting radz about transfers but……
Robert Snodgrass….. #LUFC
— TheLUFCBible (@LuFcBIBLE_) August 17, 2017
Please can everyone just shut the fuck up about McCormack and Snodgrass. They’ve gone. We don’t want them back. Get over it. #lufc
— WeAllLoveLeeds (@AllLoveLeeds) August 17, 2017
Love to have Snodgrass back. Pretty please @andrearadri 😂😂😂 #lufc https://t.co/cRVrUE2nqV
— Gary Fleming (@garyfleming7) August 17, 2017
I can’t see why Leeds wouldn’t go in for Robert Snodgrass?.. Wages will certainly be an issue but who know’s.. #lufc #mot
— Ryan (@LeedsUtdRyan) August 17, 2017
Ngl i wanna see interest from @LUFC for Robert snodgrass ngl😩 please bring him back⚽️ #LUFC
— Oliver (@Olihulme16) August 18, 2017