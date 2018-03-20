Blog Columns Site News Leeds United fans react on Twitter to Andy Yiadom rumour

Leeds United fans react on Twitter to Andy Yiadom rumour

20 March, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Site News

Leeds United are reportedly planning to move for Barnsley full-back Andy Yiadom in the summer transfer window.

According to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United are showing a keen interest in signing Andy Yiadom from Championship rivals Barnsley in the summer.

Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to react to the speculation, and we find a mixed reaction among the fans.

The 26-year-old was signed by Paul Heckingbottom when he was at Barnsley and featured regularly under him. Heckingbottom is now in charge at Elland Road and wants a reunion with his former player.

Yiadom has a contract with the Oakwell club till the end of the season which means Heckingbottom can sign him on a free transfer in the summer.

Many Leeds fans are not happy with the transfer link mainly because of Barnsley’s current position in the table. A lot of fans have questioned the club’s ambition, and also whether he is the right buy, given the depth Leeds have on the right hand side of defence.

However, there are other fans who believe that he will be an astute signing for the club as he can play as a left-back and will come on a free transfer.

Stan Collymore comments on Aston Villa's promotion chances
Kevin Phillips comments on Aston Villa's top two chances
Loading...

About The Author

johnblake