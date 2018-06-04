Leeds United fans not impressed with Pontus Jansson’s latest comments

Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their frustration at star defender Pontus Jansson’s latest comments.
The 27-year-old has revealed that he is aware of interest in him from other clubs but he will not concentrate on his future until after the World Cup.
Jansson has stressed his desire to play in the Premier League hinting that he could leave the club if the opportunity arises.
The Swedish international is just 12 months into his five-year contract at Leeds, but his comments have definitely cast doubt over his intention to see off the tenure at Elland Road in the Championship.
Jansson told Aftonbladet: “I want to see the club’s ambitions. I want to play in the Premier League but I don’t want to take those questions before the World Cup.
“I’ve said that to Martin (Dahlin). Everything can change during the World Cup. There is interest. All I know is that I’m going to stay in England. It will take a lot for me to leave England.”
Jansson joined Leeds on loan from Torino in 2016-17 and sealed a permanent move for a fee of £3.5m last summer.
He is one of the key players for Leeds but his recent comments haven’t gone down well among the Leeds fans.
In fact, he wasn’t at his best during the last season. Many feel that his comments suggest that he is already thinking of leaving the club, while others believe that he should honour his contract at Elland Road.
Here are some of the selected tweets:
Quite clear he wants to leave
— ZL (@SupremeJansson) June 4, 2018
I’d be tempted to sell him if we can get Bartley and +1 a doubt he would fit into Beilsa’s plans also?
— Joe (@JoeJames1996) June 4, 2018
That means he will be off
— Chelle Acott (@ChelleLUFC) June 4, 2018
Flat track bully. Don’t get why people like him so much. When the going gets tough, he looks to get off the pitch.
— Terrace Dandy (@TerraceDandy) June 4, 2018
£35m and good luck to him! In the current market we should get that handy. Don’t want anyone at the club that’s not 100% all in
— Sean (@ROI_LUFC) June 4, 2018
Got to admit he’s starting to annoy me! I can understand he wants to play at highest level so if he wants to go then just let him go. We only want Players who are committed 100% to the Club.
— LeedSanUniteders (@RyanLUFC91) June 4, 2018
Honestly I’m getting fed up of it now, we resurrected his career and he’s not committed once? Go to Southampton then.
— Batesy (@BatesyLufc) June 4, 2018