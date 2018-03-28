Leeds United eyeing up a move for Hannover 96’s Marvin Bakalorz

Leeds United are interested in signing the Bundesliga midfielder Marvin Bakalorz.
The Hannover 96 midfielder will be out of contract in 2019 and the Championship outfit are looking to secure his services for a reasonable fee.
According to reports, Hannover would consider a £7million bid for Bakalorz and Leeds are currently discussing the offer.
Bakalorz has not been a starter for his side in the recent weeks and the 28-year-old will be looking to make a fresh start at the end of this season.
The Bundesliga midfielder will add experience and composure to Heckingbottom’s side if Leeds can pull off the transfer.
It will be interesting to see whether Leeds come up with a concrete offer in summer. £7million is a considerable investment for a club with Leeds’ resources and Heckingbottom will have to be very careful with his targets.
Leeds struggled to get the best out of their signings this season and they cannot afford to make the same mistake next year.