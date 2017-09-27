Leeds United defender apologises to the fans after getting sent off

Cardiff picked up a 3-1 win over Leeds United in the Championship last night and one player who was particularly disappointed was Liam Cooper.
The Leeds United defender cost his side by getting sent off. Cooper took to Twitter to apologise to the fans for his behaviour and for letting the team down. He also asked the fans to back the team with their exceptional support. The 26-year-old picked up two bookings in the first half after his side were already trailing against Cardiff.
Embarrassed and disappointed with myself! I’ve let my team mates and the fans down tonight.. Not good enough and not acceptable.. 1/2
— Liam Cooper (@LiamCooper__) September 26, 2017
Stick with us, we have an unbelievable team backed up by unbelievable support.. Massive game next week.. #MOT
— Liam Cooper (@LiamCooper__) September 26, 2017
Cooper is set to miss out on the game against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend due to suspension now and it will be interesting to see how the Whites perform without their captain. The 26-year-old is one of Christiansen’s best players and Leeds will have to plan accordingly in order to plug the gap now.
Leeds have had a very good start to their season and they will be determined to bounce back straight away after this defeat.