Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen provides injury update on trio

Leeds United manager, Thomas Christiansen will have to sort out his defensive crisis ahead of their Carabao Cup clash against Burnley.
Pontus Jansson limped out of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat against Millwall, while Liam Cooper and Matthew Pennington had already missed out Leeds’ trip to the Den.
Christiansen has offered positive update, saying Cooper is “doing well”, and Jansson’s injury is “nothing really important”. He added that Pennington trained for the first time with the squad.
“Liam is doing very well,” he said to Leeds’ official Facebook account on Monday. “Pontus it’s nothing really important and Matthew Pennington trained for the first time with the whole squad today so it’s positive.
The Leeds boss also confirmed that summer recruit Andy Lonergan could start against the Clarets in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.
Lonergan played just one season for Leeds in 2011-12 before moving to Bolton Wanderers. The 33-year-old returned to his former club this summer after Leeds released Robert Green to Huddersfield Town.
Christiansen has confirmed that he has thought about giving Lonergan his second debut for the club, and it could happen away to Turf Moor.
Former Leeds United players, Chris Wood and Charlie Taylor could feature against their old clubs for Burnley on Tuesday.
“I have thought about it (making changes),” the Dane told Leeds’ official Facebook account on Monday. “Perhaps there will be some changes; (bringing Lonergan in ) one of the possibilities in the team.”