Leeds United boss criticises Birmingham City’s transfer approach

Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen believes Harry Redknapp’s splash-the-cash approach to his transfer dealings at Birmingham City won’t guarantee success.
Birmingham had a net transfer spend of around £12 million this summer as Redknapp set about reshaping his squad, but they have collected just four points this season and lie 21st in the Championship.
Christiansen shelled out £16 million on his squad, but the sales of Chris Wood and Liam Bridcutt effectively balanced the books for the Yorkshire club.
Second-placed Leeds host Birmingham on Tuesday and Christiansen insists that there’s more to being successful in the transfer market than just throwing cash around.
“I don’t believe that the money makes the difference,” Christiansen told BBC Radio Leeds.
“There’s a lot of work behind, you have to find intelligent players who understand the way you want to work.
“Of course if there is two players with the same quality and have something special, but at least have the minimum you demand and you have more money, of course you can bring the more expensive player to your team.
“But it doesn’t guarantee you anything. It gives you just the option to have a better player in that position, but behind all that is a lot of work.”
Christiansen has enjoyed an excellent start at Elland Road, with the Whites sitting just two points behind leaders Cardiff City ahead of Tuesday’s game.
The likes of Samu Saiz and Ezgjan Alioski have been particularly impressive additions, suggesting Christiansen’s measured approach to the transfer market will reap its rewards this season.
Leeds were backed down to 13/2 to win the Championship after Saturday’s 5-0 rout of Burton Albion and those odds could fall further with another victory on Tuesday.