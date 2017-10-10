Leeds United appoint Craig Dean as their head of emerging talent

Leeds United have secured the services of Oxford United’s chief scout Craig Dean.
The Championship outfit are looking to improve their recruitment at youth level and bringing in Craig Dean will make a massive difference.
Dean has proven his pedigree at Oxford and he will be looking to make a similar impression at Elland Road now. He has worked with the FA and Newcastle United in the past. He was Newcastle’s head of football development between 2007 and 2013.
The new Leeds appointment’s duty will be to secure the best young talents between the ages of 17 and 21. The transfer strategy at Leeds United is to invest in youth because of the resale value factor. The appointment of Dean could prove to be vital because of his experience with youth. The Whites recently appointed Victor Orta as their director of football as well and they are looking to form a successful scouting network beneath him.
Craig Dean revealed his excitement after sealing the move to Leeds United and he explained that he is already looking forward to the challenge ahead.
Dean said: “The chance to join Leeds is a very exciting new challenge for me, one I’m looking forward to, but I wish Oxford every success.”
Leeds United are keen on securing promotion back to the Premier League and their decision to revamp the youth system could prove to be a masterstroke in the long run. Clubs like Southampton have benefited from a similar strategy over the years and it has helped them secure a strong Premier League status as well.