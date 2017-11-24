Leeds United agree professional contract with Jack Clarke

Leeds United have agreed on a professional contract with the highly rated striker Jack Clarke.
The 17-year-old has signed a deal until June 2021 and he will be hoping to continue his development with the U18s and the U23s for now.
Clarke is very highly rated by the Leeds staff and he was a target for Premier League outfits such as Manchester City.
However, the young forward has decided to snub interest from the top clubs so that he can continue to grow as a footballer with regular football at Leeds.
The Yorkshire born forward has already scored 9 goals for Leeds U18s side this season. Furthermore, Clarke has trained with Thomas Christiansen’s first team this season as well.
Leeds United are working hard to secure the best young talents out there and the decision to offer a long-term deal to Clarke is a step in the right direction.
Following the agreement, Leeds’ director of Football, Victor Orta, said:
We are pleased with Jack’s progress to date and we have rewarded him with a longer term contract. He will remain a part of the U18 and U23 set up in the immediate future and we will continue to monitor his progress closely. Our academy is famous for producing some of the best talent in the country and we are confident Jack is just one of many young, local players who can be a part of the future of our club.
The player added:
It feels good because it’s just what I’ve been working towards for a while, and it’s a bit of a relief to get it so early. It means I can push on now, and not have to focus on it for the next couple of years. I’ve been here for so long, and I feel like I’ve got a good support behind me at the academy. I wouldn’t want to leave when I’ve got everything I want right here.