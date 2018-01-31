Leeds United agree deal to sign Tyler Roberts from West Brom

Leeds United have agreed on a deal to sign Tyler Roberts from West Bromwich Albion.
The Championship outfit have already confirmed the transfer on their official website. The forward has put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2022.
✍️ | Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing of forward Tyler Roberts from Premier League side West Bromwich Albion
Read more ➡️ https://t.co/gfcKWnDMmN pic.twitter.com/A0ogcDBVMd
— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 31, 2018
The 19-year-old had just six months left on his West Brom contract and the Baggies were not keen on letting him leave for free in the summer.
Alan Pardew wanted the Welshman to sign a new deal at the club but he has chosen to join the Whites. Apparently, the player is keen on securing regular first-team football.
As per reports, Leeds United will pay around £2.5m for the player. Performance-based add-ons could take the fee up to around £4m.
It will be interesting to see whether the Wales Under-21 international manages to force his way into Thomas Christiansen’s first team plans this season.
The Whites are keen on securing promotion from the Championship and Roberts has the ability to make a difference for them. Roberts could make his Whites debut in Saturday’s Championship clash with Cardiff City at Elland Road.