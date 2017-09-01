Leeds United agree deal to sign Pierre-Michel Lasogga

Leeds United have agreed on a deal to sign the highly rated German forward Pierre-Michel Lasogga on a season long loan from Hamburg.
The move has been confirmed on the club’s official website and the player will wear the iconic number 9 shirt at Elland Road this season.
Lasogga should prove to be a cracking addition to Thomas Christiansen’s side. The Whites needed to sign an attacker after the departure of Chris Wood and the German is an ideal replacement.
The 25-year-old has proven himself at the top level in Germany and he should be able to make an instant impact in the Championship. Leeds will be hoping to secure promotion to the Premier League this season and Lasogga could be a defining factor.
The 6ft 2in striker will add a much needed physical presence up top and will provide the option of aerial service to his teammates.
Lasogga joined Hamburg on loan from Hertha Berlin in 2013, scoring 13 goals in 18 starts. In 2014, the move was made permanent and Lasogga went on to score 30 times in 107 games for Hamburg.
The 25-year-old has been a part of the German U21s squad as well. He managed to score 4 times for them between 2011 and 2013.