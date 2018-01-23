Leeds United agree deal to sign Leyton Orient’s Sam Dalby

Leeds United have agreed on a deal to sign the highly rated Leyton orient forward Sam Dalby. The move has been confirmed on the club’s official website.
The 18-year-old has been very impressive in the National League and it will be interesting to see how he adapts to this step up.
Dalby is not expected to play for the first team just yet and he will join up with Leeds United’s U23 side.
The young striker is rated very highly in the game and Leeds’s Victor Orta seemed delighted to have pulled off the transfer this month.
He said: “We are pleased to welcome Sam to Leeds United, we believe that he can be an important player for the future. He has already tasted League Two and National League football, he is tall and strong, and we are confident that in a couple of years time he can be competing for a place in our first team. In the immediate future, Sam will join in with our Under 23’s, who will help to develop him into the player we believe he can be”.
Dalby is expected to become leading star in the Championship in future. He made his debut for National League side Leyton Orient at the age of just 16 and he managed to develop into a key player for them over the last two seasons.
Leeds United claim that the new signing will be available to play for Friday’s U23s game against Barnsley at Oakwell.