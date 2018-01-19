Leeds United agree deal to sign Adam Forshaw

Leeds United have agreed on a deal to sign the Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Forshaw.
The transfer has been confirmed on the club’s official website. The 26-year-old will be a part of Christiansen’s matchday squad this weekend and he could make his debut against Millwall.
The Whites have confirmed that they will pay £4.5m for the midfielder. Forshaw has signed a four and a half year deal, running until the summer of 2022.
Christiansen wanted to add an experienced central midfielder to his ranks in January and the Leeds boss will be delighted to have signed Forshaw.
The 26-year-old has played for clubs like Everton, Brentford and Wigan before joining Middlesbrough in January 2015. Forshaw helped Boro secure automatic promotion to the Premier League during the after the 2015/16 season.
His performances were rewarded with a new four-year contract at the Riverside Stadium but the midfielder failed to guide his side to safety in the Premier League.
Forshaw was a key player for Middlesbrough during his time at the club and it will be interesting to see whether he can guide the Whites to the Premier League now.
Speaking to the club media after his move, Forshaw said: “I’m made up, as soon as I knew Leeds were interested I wanted to come here. With the size of the club, the history, everything just felt right and I can’t wait to get going. I had one or two other opportunities, but as soon as I knew the interest was there from Leeds it was a no-brainer and it really excites me. This is one of the biggest clubs in the country, the fan base speaks for itself, whenever they go away from home they fill it every time and that can only spur the lads on. Leeds are on Sky quite a lot, when we played them at Elland Road, they were by far the best team on the day and won the game 2-1, so I have seen a little bit of them, they have really good technical players.”