Leeds’ promotion bid back on track, 7/2 bet looks good value

Leeds United’s deserved 3-0 victory at Bristol City on Saturday showed that this season’s Championship promotion race still a long way to go.
Three defeats in a row left many pundits questioning Leeds’ promotion credentials, but Thomas Christiansen’s side answered their critics in emphatic fashion at Ashton Gate.
Goals by Samu Saiz (2) and Pierre-Michel Lasogga took Leeds up to fourth in the table, six points behind Wolverhampton Wanderers.
“I was very happy with the performance of the team,” Christiansen told the Yorkshire Evening Post.
“It is the same players who put us in the position we were in going into the match and today the difference was the intensity of our play.
“We knew we were up against a good side and that probably helped. We needed to be brave and believe in ourselves.
“The early goals were important and today we took our chances, whereas in other games we should have been ahead, but failed to score when we might have.”
Bookmakers reacted to the result by cutting Leeds’ odds for winning promotion to 7/2.
Wolves are currently Evens to win the title, but that looks an extremely short price with just over a quarter of the season played.
Leeds looked back to their best against Bristol City and backing them to secure either a top two finish or go up via the play-offs looks better value than wagering on Wolves to finish top.