Leeds United return to Championship action on Tuesday night, with Derby County the visitors to Elland Road.
The Whites are desperate for a win after losing to Sheffield United on Friday night – a result that compounds inconsistent form over the last month.
One man that Leeds will not be able to call on is Kalvin Phillips, with the midfielder picking up his fifth booking of the season against the Blades and subsequently suspended.
The youth-team graduate has been a virtual ever-present in Thomas Christiansen’s selections this term, with the majority of his performances coming in central midfield.
However, Phillips has been pushed into a more advanced role of late to accommodate the return of Ronaldo Vieira to the outfit’s boiler room, meaning an attack-minded player will likely replace him on Tuesday night against Derby.
The natural choice is Pablo Hernandez, who has shown that on his day he can be a scintillating player at Championship level for Leeds.
However, Christiansen would be wise to keep the Spanish veteran on the bench for the clash with the Rams and instead turn to Stuart Dallas.
The Northern Ireland international is vastly under-rated and has proven himself to be a tireless and effective operator when given a concerted run in the Leeds side.
These opportunities have been few and far between this season, but there is certainly an argument to suggest that Dallas should get the nod.
Leeds have a host of technically gifted players but are lacking a bit of spirit, leadership and drive currently – something that the former Brentford man could bring to the starting XI.
Hernandez, while sublimely talented on the ball, is guilty of becoming a passenger when the Whites are up against it and does not contribute to the defensive efforts of the side.
As such, in what is expected to be a close-knit clash against an in-form Derby side, Dallas represents the better option for Leeds and Christiansen.