Leeds looking to sign Middlesbrough’s Rudy Gestede

Leeds United are looking to sign the Middlesbrough forward Rudy Gestede this summer.
According to Sky Sports, the 28-year-old forward is expected to replace Chris Wood at Elland Road. The New Zealand international joined Burnley yesterday in a £15m deal.
Thomas Christiansen has improved his squad significantly this summer but the loss of Wood this late in the window could be damaging to their promotion hopes.
The Whites have already made an approach to sign Gestede. The 28-year-old has not been the first-choice striker at Boro and he has played just 10 games since January.
Leeds could provide him with regular first-team football and his squad status means that the Whites can get him for a reasonable price as well. Boro paid £6m for him when they signed him from Aston Villa in January.
Meanwhile, Yorkshire Evening Post’s chief football writer Phil Hay has confirmed on Twitter that Gestede is not the only attacker Leeds are looking at.
The Championship outfit have also submitted a bid for a 19 year old Dutch forward, Jay Roy Grot.
