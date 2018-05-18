Leeds hoping to sign Kyle Bartley from Swansea City

Leeds United are interested in signing the Swansea defender Kyle Bartley this summer.
As per the reports, they have already held preliminary talks with the Welsh club. Apparently, Leeds were optimistic about a deal but Swansea’s relegation could complicate matters.
The report adds that the former Arsenal player is keen on a return to Elland Road this summer and that could prove to be a big advantage for the Whites. Bartley was on loan at Leeds United during the 2016/17 season.
Bartley will add much-needed experience and quality to the Leeds defence next season. The Whites want him to lead their push for promotion along with a few other new signings.
Reports claim that Barnsley full-back Andy Yiadom and Swansea City forward Oli McBurnie are targets for the Championship outfit as well.
Leeds also have the option to sign Jerry Mbakogu for around £3m.
The Whites will need to get their summer recruitment spot on in order to challenge for promotion next season and signing Kyle Bartley would be the perfect start.