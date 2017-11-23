Leeds fans tear into Thomas Christiansen following Wolves thrashing

Leeds United crashed to a 4-1 defeat against Wolves last night and the fans seem to be losing their patience with Thomas Christiansen.
The fans took to Twitter to share their views on Leeds’ current form and Thomas Christiansen’s management in particular.
The Whites have lost eight of their last eleven games and their promotion hopes are hanging by a thread.
Leeds had made a good start to their season but the Championship outfit are in freefall right now. Christiansen will need to turn it around soon if he wants to hold on to his job.
The club hierarchy has been patient with the 44-year-old so far but Leeds cannot afford to keep dropping points.
Saturday’s game against Burnley will be a vital one for Leeds and Christiansen. The Leeds United manager revealed that he believes in his players and that they are capable of securing the three points this weekend.
I don’t believe in the team or you sadly
— Jake (@maycockjake1) November 22, 2017
Please stop posting this rubbish . It’s so embarrassing for our club. TC we don’t believe in you !!
— James Gibson (@Jimmypeak62) November 22, 2017
Form continues , he be gone by January
— Colin Gray (@colinjfgray) November 22, 2017
He been saying that for the last ten games…
— ksamdani (@ksamdani) November 22, 2017
Good bye Christiansen tile to go #lufc
— juan kerr (@adkerr28) November 22, 2017
Can you back to Cyprus and ‘ work on it ‘ there so we can get a proper manager in who knows what he’s doing . And who won’t predict 3 points before every game only to embarrass himself when the latest better team hammers us
— rother jay (@JayRother) November 22, 2017