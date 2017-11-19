Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds fans tear into match officials on Twitter after Middlesbrough win

Leeds fans tear into match officials on Twitter after Middlesbrough win

19 November, 2017 English Championship, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds United secured a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Middlesbrough today and their fans took to Twitter to share their views on the match officials.

The home fans seemed clearly unhappy with the referee and the linesman. However, they will be delighted that the poor decisions did not cost their side a vital win.

Referee Keith Stroud awarded Middlesbrough a second-half penalty for a foul on Daniel Ayala. Ayling was penalised for a foul on the Spaniard despite the Leeds player being wrestled down first. Furthermore, Ayala could have received a red card for his foul on Berardi.

Also, the referee’s decision to add seven minutes of injury time did not go down too well with the home fans.

Garry Monk will be disappointed with the result considering his side’s recent upturn in form. Leeds have been quite poor lately and today’s win will take some pressure off Christiansen and the players.

Here is what the Leeds United fans had to say about the officiating in today’s game against Middlesbrough.

 

Aston Villa could lose Sam Johnstone in January
Spanish midfield star responds to Manchester United rumours

About The Author

Sai

Media Graduate from Uni of Herts. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]soccerlens[dot]com