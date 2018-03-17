Leeds fans react to their defeat against Sheffield Wednesday

Leeds United crashed to yet another defeat against Sheffield Wednesday earlier today.
The Whites have now failed to win five of their last six matches in the Championship and they are currently 14th in the league table.
Leeds changed their manager with the hope of improving but things are going from bad to worse.
Paul Heckingbottom is struggling to get the most out of his side and Leeds fans are furious with the situation.
Atdhe Nuhiu gave the visitors their lead at Elland Road today in the 71st minute but Pablo Hernandez’s assist seemed to have secured a draw for the hosts late in the game.
Jay-Roy Grot scored four minutes from time but the home side struggled to contain Sheffield during the remaining minutes and the visitors stole all three points in added time thanks to a second goal from Nuhiu.
It will be interesting to see how Leeds United bounce back from his now. Andrea Radrizzani will be under tremendous pressure and the fans will be looking forward to a reaction from the club hierarchy now.
Here is how the Leeds fans reacted to the defeat on Twitter.
One of the worst teams I’ve seen us play, absolutely awful, AND WE STILL LOST. Heckingbottom is not the man to take us up
— Mauricesunderland (@Mozza_44) March 17, 2018
— Charlie Webster (@websterhtfc) March 17, 2018
Heckingbottom out
— Jack Foster (@jxck_foster) March 17, 2018
Sacking TC. Reactive, short sighted, pointless. When will we be freed from this cycle of endless short-terminism. Being a Leeds fan is like having a terminal illness that never improves yet never reaches its conclusion. Constant suffering.
— Mark Dunnell (@dunnellmark) March 17, 2018
Can someone tell me one positive thing to come out of this season?
Worst season since relegation! #lufc
— Paul (@Paul_A_Nolan) March 17, 2018
@andrearadri this isn’t good enough. We need a better manager/coach for next season. Spend big or we will fail yet again!
Sack Orta too! #lufc
— The Golden God (@yrev_good) March 17, 2018
What an appalling season. Who chose this new manager? I’d have been happier keeping Thomas ffs
— James Pearson (@JamesPearson25) March 17, 2018
How about bringing in a proven manager rather than some obviously unproven hopeless amateur? Fans deserve much better from an absentee owner!
— Excalibur (@MCMLXIV) March 17, 2018
Heckingbottom is not the man. One victory in 8 matches, 6 points out of 24
— Juan Gancedo (@JuanGGancedo) March 17, 2018
Just thankful that the Heck wasn’t here earlier in the season otherwise we’d be in a relegation battle 😤😤😤
— Nicky Ivory-Chapman (@nivorychapman) March 17, 2018