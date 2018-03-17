Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds fans react to their defeat against Sheffield Wednesday

17 March, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds United crashed to yet another defeat against Sheffield Wednesday earlier today.

The Whites have now failed to win five of their last six matches in the Championship and they are currently 14th in the league table.

Leeds changed their manager with the hope of improving but things are going from bad to worse.

Paul Heckingbottom is struggling to get the most out of his side and Leeds fans are furious with the situation.

Atdhe Nuhiu gave the visitors their lead at Elland Road today in the 71st minute but Pablo Hernandez’s assist seemed to have secured a draw for the hosts late in the game.

Jay-Roy Grot scored four minutes from time but the home side struggled to contain Sheffield during the remaining minutes and the visitors stole all three points in added time thanks to a second goal from Nuhiu.

It will be interesting to see how Leeds United bounce back from his now. Andrea Radrizzani will be under tremendous pressure and the fans will be looking forward to a reaction from the club hierarchy now.

Here is how the Leeds fans reacted to the defeat on Twitter.

 

