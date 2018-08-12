Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds fans react to Samu Saiz’s display vs Derby

Leeds fans react to Samu Saiz’s display vs Derby

12 August, 2018 Derby County, English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United continued their fantastic start to the season with a 4-1 win over Derby County last night.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men managed to beat Stoke City in their last game and they are full of confidence right now.

The Whites were expected to fight for promotion this season and they have made the ideal start so far. It will be interesting to see if they can maintain this level of performance throughout the season.

Leeds are playing some fantastic attacking football under Bielsa and one player who has particularly impressed the fans is the Spaniard Samu Saiz.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder was excellent against Stoke City as well and his performance against Derby attracted a lot of praise.

The Spaniard is undoubtedly one of the best players at the club and if he can keep up this level of performance, he could guide Leeds to the Premier League eventually.

Saiz was at the heart of most Leeds attacks last night and here is how the away fans reacted to his display.

 

 

Dele Alli posts message on Twitter after Tottenham win vs Newcastle
Andre Gomes reacts to Everton's draw on Twitter

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com