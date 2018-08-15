Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds fans react to Samu Saiz’s display vs Bolton

Leeds fans react to Samu Saiz’s display vs Bolton

15 August, 2018 Bolton Wanderers, English Championship, English League Cup, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United picked up a 2-1 win over Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup last night.

Goals from Patrick Bamford and Samu Saiz ensured the victory for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Leeds have started the season very well and they have already beaten the likes of Stoke City and Derby County in the Championship. The win over Bolton extends their perfect start to the season.

New signing Patrick Bamford gave his side the lead with a poacher’s finish in the first half and Samu Saiz doubled the advantage with a superb effort eight minutes later.

Leeds seemed destined for another comfortable win after going into half time with a 2-0 lead. However, things changed with Erhun Oztumer got the visitors back into the game with an early goal in the second half.

The likes of Jonathan Grounds came close to scoring an equaliser for Bolton. However, the Whites managed to hold on for the win.

The Leeds fans seemed particularly happy with Samu Saiz’s display. The Spaniard has been outstanding since the opening day against Stoke City and he was instrumental in last night’s win as well. Saiz created Bamford’s goal and scored one himself in the win over Bolton.

Here is how the Leeds fans reacted to his performance.

 

 

Chris Sutton reacts to Celtic defeat against AEK Athens on Twitter
Marcelo Bielsa impressed with Ryan Edmondson in training

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com