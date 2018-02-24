Blog Columns Site News Leeds fans react to Pawel Cibicki’s performance vs Sheffield Wednesday U23s

24 February, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Site News

Pabel Cibicki, the summer signing from Malmo FF, did his first-team chances no harm as he scored two quick goals during Leeds U23 game against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday at Thorp Arch.

The Swede is yet to feature in any of Paul Heckingbottom’s three games as manager, and that he was used in the under-23s, a day before the first team faces Brentford, shows how far he has dropped down the pecking order at the club.

The 24-year-old did his best to show his new manager what he has been missing with two quick goals inside the first 100 seconds. In fact, that’s the only way he can force his way into his new manager’s first team plans.

In Carlos Corberan’s 4-5-1 formation, he played as a false nine. He was easily the most advanced player but also dropped deep when required.

Most importantly it was his overall energy that impressed everyone. He kept looking for key passes, and found himself in good pockets of spaces.

Leeds snatched a 3-1 victory, but it was Cibicki’s performance that was the main talking point afterwards.

