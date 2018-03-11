Blog Columns Site News Leeds fans react to Laurens De Bock’s performance on Twitter

Leeds fans react to Laurens De Bock’s performance on Twitter

11 March, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Site News

Leeds United’s poor run continues after managing a 2-2 draw against Reading in the Championship clash at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.

The Whites have now gone three games without a win, and have managed just one win in the entirety of 2018 so far.

Reading have been struggling in the league with Jaap Stam’s side managing only one win in their last 17 Championship matches. However, despite producing moments of brilliance, Leeds couldn’t seal the tie in their favour.

The Royals took the lead through Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s one-on-one finish within the opening 20 minutes. Just before the half time, Pontus Jansson’s strike restored parity.

After the break, Pablo Hernandez gave Leeds the lead when his shot found the top corner. However, an unfortunate own goal from Eunan O’Kane meant Leeds Leeds had to be content with a point.

In general it was a decent team performance but one player who disappointed badly again was Laurens De Bock.

The 25-year-old was recalled for the first time after his poor performance against Derby County and once again he failed to impress.

He looked uncomfortable on the ball, poor in decision making, and got away with a number of errors. Leeds fans took to Twitter to discuss his performance, and, rightly so, they weren’t impressed at all.

Osvaldo Ardiles and Graham Roberts react to Tottenham win vs Bournemouth on Twitter
Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur confirmed starting line-ups

About The Author

johnblake