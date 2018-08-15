Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds fans react to Jack Harrison’s EFL Cup display vs Bolton

15 August, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United


After winning the opening two Championship games Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa felt squad rotation is necessary as he made several changes to the starting line up against Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Cup clash on Tuesday night at Elland Road.

Summer signing Patrick Bamford scored his first goal for his new club in his first start of the season, but one player who made a strong impression during the game was Jack Harrison, who joined from Manchester City on loan this summer.

The 21-year-old played some part in the earlier matches, and on Tuesday looked a very busy player on the pitch. Some Leeds fans are impressed with his excellent technical ability, while there are others who felt he is more similar to Hadi Sacko, who lacks composure in the final third.

However, it seems that the majority of Leeds fans are happy with the youngster’s performance. Here are some of the best reactions from the Leeds fans on Twitter:

Leeds will take on Rotherham in their next Championship clash on Saturday at Elland Road.

