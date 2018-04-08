Blog Columns Site News Leeds fans react to Gaetano Berardi display vs Sunderland

8 April, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Site News

Leeds United supporters are absolutely fuming with Gaetano Berardi after his shocking performance against Sunderland on Saturday.

The 29-year-old defender picked up a third red card of the season as Leeds were held to yet another frustrating 1-1 draw by Sunderland at Elland Road.

The Swiss defender was average at best throughout the game but let the team and himself down when he picked up a red card after making an absolutely needless and rash two-footed tackle on Callum McManaman that missed the ball.

Not only was the tackle needless but it also could have been avoided by better defending. According to the Yorkshire Post, he will now pick up a five-game ban and and will miss the rest of the season.

Berardi joined the club in 2014 from Sampdoria and has been an important player for the club, but Leeds fans are starting to lose patience with him due to his indiscipline.

The majority of the Leeds fans on social networking site Twitter are criticising his poor performance, while some of the fans don’t believe he should play for the club again. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

