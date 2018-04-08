Leeds fans react to Gaetano Berardi display vs Sunderland

Leeds United supporters are absolutely fuming with Gaetano Berardi after his shocking performance against Sunderland on Saturday.
The 29-year-old defender picked up a third red card of the season as Leeds were held to yet another frustrating 1-1 draw by Sunderland at Elland Road.
The Swiss defender was average at best throughout the game but let the team and himself down when he picked up a red card after making an absolutely needless and rash two-footed tackle on Callum McManaman that missed the ball.
Not only was the tackle needless but it also could have been avoided by better defending. According to the Yorkshire Post, he will now pick up a five-game ban and and will miss the rest of the season.
Berardi joined the club in 2014 from Sampdoria and has been an important player for the club, but Leeds fans are starting to lose patience with him due to his indiscipline.
The majority of the Leeds fans on social networking site Twitter are criticising his poor performance, while some of the fans don’t believe he should play for the club again. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Don’t want to see Berardi in a Leeds shirt again. Don’t @ me:
— Andy P (@ArcticReviews) April 7, 2018
Gaetano Berardi has been sent off THREE times this season. Absolute liability. 😑 #LUFC
— LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) April 7, 2018
Captain not-so-fantatic sent off again, yet many #lufc fans think he is great. I would be happy to see Berardi leave the club. Not good enough.
— Gary Fleming (@garyfleming7) April 7, 2018
Don’t want to see players like Berardi, Dallas and Phillips at this club next season, wouldn’t waste anymore time with Heckingbottom either #lufc
— markcally (@markcally8) April 7, 2018
#lufc last game in a white shirt for berardi. As for Dallas crossing and decision making on counter dont get me started. Time to blood the young uns coz a lot of this shower are gone in the summer.
— Ian Stevens (@lufcstevens82) April 7, 2018
@WYSdaily berardi become a real liability. Cult hero he maybe but wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t play for Leeds again #ALAW #MOT #LUFC
— Richard Elgott (@RElgott) April 7, 2018