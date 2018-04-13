Leeds fans believe Paul Heckingbottom heading for Elland Road exit

Leeds United fans are not entirely convinced that Paul Heckingbottom is the right man for the job after he made a disastrous start to his Elland Road managerial career.
The former Barnsley man took over from Thomas Christiansen, and results have gone bad since his appointment. Leeds have managed only two wins since the turn of the year, and the White fans are getting frustrated with Heckingbottom’s managerial style.
Of course, injuries did play a part, but Heckingbottom hasn’t been able to build confidence in the team. There’s hardly any evidence that proves he is improving the existing players, although to his credit he is giving opportunities to young academy talents.
However, the measure of a team’s progress is judged based on results, and simply on that ground Heckingbottom is yet to deliver.
Ahead of Leeds’s Championship clash against Aston Villa, Heckingbottom said that the speculation has come as a huge surprise to him and the rest of the club. Despite managing only two wins and 10 points from his first 12 matches in charge, Heckingbottom is surprised to see that knives are out already, and that his future is being called into question.
“That surprised everyone, in all honesty. Nothing has changed. I came in here February time with the slim hopes of play-offs and we were chasing that down,” he said, as quoted by Leeds Live.
The majority of the Leeds’s fans feel that Heckingbottom’s future is hanging on the edge, with many supporters questioning the selection of managers using the hashtag ‘enough is enough’.
Not a surprise to me Phil. The loyal Leeds fans have been starved of success for far too long and have had to suffer numerous awful managers over the past 5 years #enoughisenough #noexcuses #lufc
— Simon Chapman (@s1m0chap) April 12, 2018
He’s a dead man walking let’s be honest. If we lose easily at Villa I think he’ll get the boot before the Barnsley game!
— Dan Stead (@themightysteed) April 12, 2018
We should sack him at the end of the season and relax and get a good manager in , because if we keep him next season we be like Barnsley this season . I hope we sack Heckingbottom ,he never likes us anyway.
— hugh lane (@hughlane) April 12, 2018
I’m surprised he’s surprised!
— Ivan Taggart (@IvanTaggart) April 12, 2018
It should be a surprise to him!!He has taken us backwards . If he’s kept on it puts the club back at least 6 months before we can get rid of him at Xmas.
Christensen and Heckingbottom – two very bad decisions . Our fans deserve better.
— James Gibson (@Jimmypeak62) April 12, 2018
He must literally be walking around with blinkers on?!!!
— MaxFlash67 (@maxrgreen) April 12, 2018
He’s clearly on his way. Why wait until the end of the season to sack him ? Get rid now, and leave enough time to recruit a credible manager who can motivate the players.
— David Smith (@daxxvid) April 12, 2018
He clearly thinks he’s doing a cracking job then.
— The Real Leo Martorana (@LeoMartorana) April 12, 2018