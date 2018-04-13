Blog Columns Site News Leeds fans believe Paul Heckingbottom heading for Elland Road exit

13 April, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Site News

Leeds United fans are not entirely convinced that Paul Heckingbottom is the right man for the job after he made a disastrous start to his Elland Road managerial career.

The former Barnsley man took over from Thomas Christiansen, and results have gone bad since his appointment. Leeds have managed only two wins since the turn of the year, and the White fans are getting frustrated with Heckingbottom’s managerial style.

Of course, injuries did play a part, but Heckingbottom hasn’t been able to build confidence in the team. There’s hardly any evidence that proves he is improving the existing players, although to his credit he is giving opportunities to young academy talents.

However, the measure of a team’s progress is judged based on results, and simply on that ground Heckingbottom is yet to deliver.

Ahead of Leeds’s Championship clash against Aston Villa, Heckingbottom said that the speculation has come as a huge surprise to him and the rest of the club. Despite managing only two wins and 10 points from his first 12 matches in charge, Heckingbottom is surprised to see that knives are out already, and that his future is being called into question.

“That surprised everyone, in all honesty. Nothing has changed. I came in here February time with the slim hopes of play-offs and we were chasing that down,” he said, as quoted by Leeds Live.

The majority of the Leeds’s fans feel that Heckingbottom’s future is hanging on the edge, with many supporters questioning the selection of managers using the hashtag ‘enough is enough’.

