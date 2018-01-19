Leeds defender Liam Kitching joins Harrogate Town on loan

Leeds United have agreed on a loan deal with Harrogate Town for their talented young defender Liam Kitching.
The highly talented centre-back will join Harrogate Town for an initial period of 28 days. It will be interesting to see whether the deal is extended if the player manages to impress in the National League North.
The move has been confirmed on Leeds’ official website.
Kitching has been a key player for Leeds’ U23 squad and he is quite highly rated by the coaching staff at Elland Road.
The player will be expected to continue his development with regular first-team football under his belt now. Kitching will be hoping to break into Christiansen’s first team plans in future.
The young defender was a part of Leeds’ matchday squad for the Emirates FA Cup Third Round tie with Newport County and he could make his first-team debut for Harrogate tomorrow.
Harrogate Town takes on Salford City tomorrow in the National League North.