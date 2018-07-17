Leeds confirm the signing of Jamal Blackman, fans react

Leeds United have agreed on a deal to sign the Chelsea keeper Jamal Blackman on loan for the next season.
The agreement has been confirmed on the Whites’ official website and the 24-year-old will be their second summer signing.
Blackman was on loan at Sheffield United last season and he knows the Championship well. He managed to impress at Bramall Lane last season and Bielsa will be hoping for more of the same at Elland Road now.
The young Chelsea keeper managed to keep 9 clean sheets for Sheffield United last season.
Blackman will now fight it out with Leeds stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell for the starting berth next season. Peacock-Farrell had an impressive season with the Whites last year and he will be determined to hold on to his place in the lineup.
The competition for places will only help Leeds improve as a team.
The 6ft 7in Chelsea keeper has played for the likes of Ostersunds FK and Wycombe Wanderers previously and he will be hoping to continue his development with regular first team football at Leeds now.
The 24-year-old has won the FA Youth Cup with Chelsea in 2012 and has been capped by England at various youth levels from Under-16s to Under-19s. He will be looking to make the most of this opportunity and return to Chelsea as a better player next summer.
Here is how the fans reacted.
Welcome to Elland Road @Big_Blacks Thankyou for choosing to wear our shirt 💙⚽ Goodluck for the season 🍀 #MOT #LUFC xx
— SUSAN SMITH 1 (@SmithLeedsUtd) July 16, 2018
Wow we are definitely going for promotion this season…….
— Andy Firth (@AndrewFirth21) July 16, 2018
brilliant signing – top goalie! more please @LUFC
— Charlie Rosenberg (@charlieros1e) July 16, 2018
@Big_Blacks welcome 💛💙💛💙 you chose well #WelcomeJamal
— Lauryn Hall (@LaurynHall88) July 16, 2018
Unreal! Some signing 👌
— mark mc kenna (@mckenna1mark) July 16, 2018
Looks like a good signing.. Done well last season… Can we actually spend some cash on permanent deals.
— borisirishwhite (@leinsterwhite) July 16, 2018
Yesssssss boy
— Luke Hurley (@LukeyyH) July 16, 2018