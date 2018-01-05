Leeds close to signing Laurens De Bock

Leeds United are closing in on the signing of Belgian left back Laurens De Bock.
The 25-year-old has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth at Club Brugge this season and the Championship outfit are ready to offer him an exit route.
According to Belgian media, Leeds held talks with the player’s representatives last week and they have agreed on personal terms with De Bock now.
It will be interesting to see whether Brugge sanctions a sale in January. The two clubs have not agreed on a fee yet. However, De Bock is not a starter at Brugge and therefore the Belgian outfit could cash in on him for the right price.
As per the report, De Bock is a target for Italian clubs as well but the player favours a move to Leeds.
The arrival of De Bock could be the end of Cameron Borthwick-Jackson’s career at Elland Road. The Manchester United player has failed to impress during his loan spell and he has not featured in a Championship game since August.
If the move goes through, De Bock will be expected to challenge Gaetano Berardi for the starting spot for the rest of the season.