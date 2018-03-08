Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani hits out at Wolves after 3-0 defeat

Wolves managed to beat Leeds United 3-0 at Elland Road last night the Whites chairman Andrea Radrizzani has hit out at the Championship leaders because of their spending.
Nuno Espirito Santo has put together a fantastic squad after some heavy spending this season and several Championship clubs have urged the EFL and the Football Association to investigate Wolves’ transfers.
Radrizzani has questioned Fosun International’s relationship with Jorge Mendes. He also claimed that Wolves’ transfer policy is illegal.
Wolves’ links with the Portuguese agent has allowed them to sign top class players like Neves, Cavaleiro and Jota this season and the Leeds chairman believes it is unfair.
The Leeds chairman took to Twitter to share his concerns about Wolves’ transfer policy. He also urged the governing bodies to treat all 24 clubs equally.
The Championship leaders announced a £23m loss for the 2016-17 financial year yesterday.
Here is what the Leeds chairman tweeted after the game last night.
We have our own problems but we should play in a fair competition. Not legal and fair let one team owned by a fund whom has shares in the biggest players agency with evident benefits (top European clubs giving players with options to buy ..why the other 23 teams can’t have same
— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) March 7, 2018
…treatment ? We should play all 24 with the same rules and opportunities (it s enough to google it) @EFL
— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) March 7, 2018
Congratulations to the best team but hope the league can be fair and equal to all 24 teams
— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) March 7, 2018