Leeds agree deal to sign Oliver Sarkic from Benfica

Leeds United have agreed on a deal with Benfica for the highly rated striker Oliver Sarkic.
The deal has been confirmed on the club’s official website and the player has signed a contract with the Whites until 2020. Leeds have the option of extending his deal for another year should they wish to.
The 20-year-old initially joined the Championship outfit on loan but his good form has convinced the Whites to sign him permanently.
Sarkic is yet to make his senior debut with Leeds but he has been quite impressive for Leeds’ U23 side.
The Montenegrin has been scoring consistently for the youth team and he managed to celebrate his permanent transfer to Leeds by scoring a decisive goal in the win over Hull on Thursday night.
Sarkic is probably Leeds’ best attacking talent at the U23 level and the fans will be delighted to see him signed permanently.
It will be interesting to see whether he can break into the first team scene this season.
The player seemed delighted to have completed his move. He wrote on Twitter:
Can’t describe how happy I am to now call myself a @LUFC player, a dream come true #mot #LeedsUnited pic.twitter.com/GCWp8EzsLi
— Oliver Šarkić (@sarkic10) January 11, 2018