Ledley King and Jermaine Jenas react to Tottenham victory on Twitter

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender and club legend, Ledley King, has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after Spurs defeated London rivals Chelsea on Sunday.
Spurs won 3-1 against the Blues and earned their first victory away to Chelsea for the first time in 28 years. King tweeted:
What a performance👏🏾great team effort and 3 quality goals. #COYS
— Ledley King (@LedleyKing) April 1, 2018
Alvaro Morata gave Chelsea the lead in the 30th minute, but Spurs restored parity on the stroke of half-time thanks to a stunning long range goal from Christian Eriksen.
After the break, two quick goals from Dele Alli killed the competition completely.
Mauricio Pochettino praised Alli for coming through a “tough period”. It was a perfect response by Alli after a disappointing couple of weeks with England on international duty.
Alli was left on the bench for England’s 1-1 draw with Italy and were raised about whether he has the mentality to handle big game pressure.
Former Spurs player and now a popular football pundit, Jermaine Jenas, gave his full support to Alli. He tweeted:
He’s having a bad season they said, drop him from the England team they said! Dele’s response… ⚽⚽👀😂🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/iXMYBqKqxM
— Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) April 1, 2018
Spurs managed 51% of possession and registered four shots on target during the match, according to BBC Sport.
Spurs remain fourth in the Premier League table, and move eight points clear of Chelsea, who are in fifth.