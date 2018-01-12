Leander Dendoncker wants to join West Ham

West Ham have been linked with a move for the highly-rated Belgian midfielder Leander Dendoncker.
According to Daily Mail, the Hammers are set to hold talks with Anderlecht for the defensive midfielder who is valued at £27m.
The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester United as well.
According to the report from Mail, Dendoncker wants to join West Ham and play for David Moyes. Apparently, the player’s agent has a good rapport with the West Ham boss.
It will be interesting to see whether the Hammers meet Anderlecht’s asking price for the player now.
Dendoncker is a top-class talent who is expected to become a leading star in future. In the current market, £27m could prove to be a bargain for the Belgian.
West Ham could certainly use a defensive midfielder like him and he could improve them at the back as well as in attack. His presence will give the midfielders more license to venture forward. Also, he is adept at shielding the back four.
Furthermore, the midfielder can operate as a centre back as well. West Ham must do everything in their power to land him.