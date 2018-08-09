Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leander Dendoncker spotted in a Wolves shirt

9 August, 2018


Wolves are set to complete the signing of Belgian midfielder Leander Dendoncker.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder is expected to complete his medical today and the move will be announced before the window closes.

Dendoncker will arrive from Belgian outfit Anderlecht. He joined them as a youth player in 2009 and has made 171 appearances for the club, scoring 11 times and providing four assists.

The highly-rated Belgian will be Wolves’ sixth summer signing following Adama Traore, Rui Patricio, Jonny Castro Otto, Joao Moutinho and Raul Jimenez.

The player was spotted in England earlier today and video of him wearing a Wolves shirt has emerged on social media now.

Dendoncker should prove to be a cracking addition to the Wolves’ midfield. The likes of Neves and Moutinho are excellent at controlling the play but they are not very good at shielding the back four. The Belgian will take up the defensive duties and allow the creative players to play with more freedom.

Nuno will be hoping to establish Wolves as a Premier League club next season and signings like these will certainly help him fulfill his objectives.

UPDATE: Wolves have now confirmed the signing of the Belgian midfielder on a season-long loan.

 

