Leaked emails appear to prove West Ham bid for Carvalho

A pair of leaked emails appear to prove West Ham submitted a bid to sign William Carvalho from Sporting Lisbon.
The row between the two clubs had escalated earlier today when Sporting president Bruno de Carvalho called West Ham co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan “Dildo Brothers”.
Carvalho denied the Hammers had made an offer for the midfielder and demanded to be shown proof.
“Where is it – proof?” he said. “Now, approaches (for William Carvalho), for sure.
“I’ve had them for almost the whole squad. West Ham supporters call Mr David Sullivan and his brother, the Dildo Brothers.
“These messengers, these offended virgins, the president of West Ham – we must tell the truth!”
Sky Sports have now published two emails dated 10th and 11th of August that appear to show West Ham made an offer for the player.
BREAKING: @SkySportsNews reveals the emails sent by @WestHamUtd to @Sporting_CP that appear to prove offers for William Carvalho. #ssn pic.twitter.com/RwV1aDfndZ
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 6, 2017
West Ham confirmed earlier this week they were suing a Sporting official for libel after he said the Hammers never made an offer for Carvalho.
Sporting’s communications director Nuno Saraiva claimed on Saturday the club had received no proposal for Carvalho, before going on to make a series of controversial remarks on social media about Sullivan.