Le Tissier: Celtic task “impossible”, Tottenham may struggle too

Matt Le Tissier believes two British sides face an uphill task to qualify from their Champions League groups.
Le Tissier told Sky Sports he fancies the two Manchester clubs, Liverpool and Chelsea to progress to the next stage, but says Celtic and Tottenham could both struggle.
Celtic drew Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Anderlecht and the former Southampton star thinks they face an “impossible” task.
“Would I described their draw as impossible?”, he said. “With PSG and Bayern Munich, probably, yes.
“I reckon if Celtic get out of that group then it’s a bigger surprise than Leicester winning the Premier League.
“However, the Europa is probably their more realistic aim and they should have a chance against Anderlecht.
Tottenham were also handed a tough assignment as they were paired Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Apoel to leave Le Tissier questioning their chances of finishing in the top two in the group.
“I would say they’ve probably got about 40 percent chance of getting out of that group,” he added.
“They’re a good team and capable of beating anybody on their day and, if they get their act together there, you wouldn’t put it past them beating Real Madrid at home.
“I’d just favour Dortmund, marginally, but if they were playing at White Hart Lane I’d make it a 50/50.”