Lazio accept Tottenham’s bid for Keita Balde

Tottenham are looking to strengthen their squad for the next season and Londoners are thought to be looking at wingers.
Despite having a very good attack, Spurs were crying out for a natural winger last season. The likes of Alli, Son and Eriksen are much better centrally and therefore Pochettino’s men failed to break down deep defences due to the lack of width and pace.
The likes of Clinton N’Jie and Georges-Kevin N’Koudou failed to impress last season.
According to Italian outlet Il Messaggero, Spurs are looking to sign the Lazio winger Keita Balde and have already submitted a bid in the region of £26-30 million for the highly talented Senegalese forward.
However, the report adds that although Lazio have accepted the bid, the player has no intention of joining Tottenham. Keita Balde has apparently turned down the chance to join the Premier League outfit. The winger is eyeing a move to Juventus. Keita has been linked with Liverpool as well.
It will be interesting to see whether Spurs can change the winger’s mind with an attractive wage offer now. There is no doubt that Keita would be a sensational signing for them. The 22-year-old’s playing style could be a major hit in the Premier League.
The Serie A winger is expected to complete a transfer away from Lazio this summer. Keita has just 12 months remaining on his contract and there is no sign of an extension yet.
The 22-year-old had an impressive season in Serie A last year. Keita ended up bagging 16 goals and 6 assists in 34 matches for Lazio.