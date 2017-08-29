Latest on Thomas Lemar to Liverpool, Reds to pay only €50m this summer

Liverpool are pushing hard to sign AS Monaco’s Thomas Lemar before the transfer deadline on Thursday. The Reds reportedly made an offer of €80m for the French international, but it remains to be seen if AS Monaco would let another key player leave this summer.
According to a latest report on L’Equipe, Liverpool have offered Divock Origi on loan until next summer on top of their €80m offer for Thomas Lemar.
It’s reported Liverpool would pay €50m this summer and €30m next summer. The Merseyside club are now waiting for a response from AS Monaco’s vice president, Vadim Vasilyev.
L’Equipe haven’t mentioned if the deal is likely or not, but it seems Liverpool really want to seal a deal for the 21-year-old. The Premier League side are also trying to complete a deal for Virgil Van Dijk, while they’re fighting hard to keep Philippe Coutinho at the club.
Lemar was reportedly a transfer target also for Arsenal, but it now appears, he is likely to move to Liverpool, if he decides to leave AS Monaco this summer.