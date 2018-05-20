Lampard: Harry Kane should captain England

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has backed Harry Kane to captain England during the World Cup in Russia this summer.
Following the retirement of Wayne Rooney last year, the Three Lions have not had a permanent captain and the armband has been rotated.
Jordan Henderson has captained the side several times, Kane has had the armband on six occasions while his Spurs team-mate Eric Dier has captained the team three times.
While Dier and Gary Cahill of Chelsea will also be contenders to lead the team during the World Cup, the two front-runners will be Kane and Henderson.
Henderson has led Liverpool impressively this season as they have reached the Champions League final where they will play against Real Madrid. Those who would like Henderson to serve as captain can claim that he deserves the armband more than Kane as he has more experience as a leader. Henderson captains his club while Kane does not (Spurs are captained by Hugo Lloris).
Kane is however one of England’s most respected players and has established himself as one of the World’s most feared forwards during recent seasons. Lampard has urged Gareth Southgate to appoint Kane as the captain.
He said: ‘He is our superstar in terms of everyone in the world being aware of what he has achieved in two or three years,’
‘He has produced numbers to rival the top players in the world and is probably the one absolute star in our team in every game.
“You are also talking about someone you can rely on, who is a good statesman, does the right thing, holds himself well – and scores a bundle of goals. He is like a talisman for us. Of the contenders Jordan Henderson has got a claim but I would go for Harry Kane for that reason.”