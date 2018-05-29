Lampard close to being named Derby County manager

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is close to being named as the new manager of Championship club Derby County.
Since retiring from professional football in 2017, Lampard has made no secret of his desire to manage at the highest level.
The 39-year-old confirmed on Saturday that he had entered into talks with the Rams over the possibility of becoming their new manager.
Derby are currently looking for their next boss after Gary Rowett left the club to take charge of Stoke City last week.
Lampard and the Rams could be a good match.
Derby are a club that are pushing to be promoted to the Premier League. As they have big ambitions, it could be a good platform for Lampard to gain experience and prove himself as a manager.
For the club, they could benefit as there are a lot of players that will want to play under the legendary Lampard and this could help them to attract quality talent who can help to inspire a promotion push.
Lampard was also interviewed for the Ipswich Town managerial position but it is understood that he is no longer in the running for that job.
Lampard is widely regarded as one of the greatest English midfielders of the past generation and he has won three Premier League titles as well as the Europa League and Champions League during his time with Chelsea.