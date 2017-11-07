La Liga expert dismisses Everton’s hopes of appointing Diego Simeone

A Spanish football expert insists Everton can forget about luring Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone to Goodison Park.
Sky Sports claimed that Simeone is majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri’s top target to take over from Ronald Koeman, but ESPN journalist Dermot Corrigan has dismissed the idea via his Twitter page.
This is not, repeat not, going to happen https://t.co/dN2jVku0mZ
— Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) November 7, 2017
Atletico are currently fourth in La Liga and the Argentinian is believed to be happy at the club having signed a new contract in September until 2020.
Moshiri will meet fellow board members before the weekend and he is willing to financially back a new long-term manager.
Representatives of former England manager Sam Allardyce met with Everton to discuss him taking over until the end of the season.
However, the temporary nature of such an appointment is a major sticking point for Allardyce, who won’t consider a short-term offer.
Moshiri is understood to favour appointing a foreign boss and has identified Simeone as the man he wants in charge, but it seems unlikely that he will get his wish.